World Blood Donor Day observed across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: World Blood Donor Day was celebrated today with great enthusiasm by various educational institutions and social organizations across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Pandurang K Pole inaugurated a blood donation camp organized by Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), J&K branch. In his inaugural speech, Pole commended the Red Cross Society for playing an important role in rendering humanitarian services to the people in distress. He advocated for continuing such activities in every district of Kashmir division in order to supplement the efforts of the department of health. During the camp, several donors donated blood which would be kept available at SKIMS Medical College and Hospital, JVC Bemina, Srinagar.

To mark the occasion, J&K State AIDS Control Society (JKSACS) in collaboration with Department of Blood Transfusion Medicine, GMC Jammu, organized a small programme to inaugurate a blood donation camp and the Nucleic Acid Amplification testing (NAT-PCR) facility at the blood bank. The programme was inaugurated by Financial Commissioner, Department of Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo. Speaking on the occasion, Dulloo that with the implementation of Nobel Prize winning NAT-PCR technology, the Blood Transfusion safety will now be comparable to international standards.

Government Degree College (GDC) Akhnoor organized online inter-collegiate Poster Making and Slogan Writing Competition on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day under the theme ‘Safe Blood Saves lives’. Many students from different Colleges and Jammu University participated in the competition. The best three posters made by the students was awarded certificate of merits and one student was awarded certificate of consolation and all the participants were given E-certificate.

On the occasion, GDC Vijaypur under the guidance of Dr Sangeeta Sudan (Principal of the institution) organized an Intra-College Digital Awareness and Poster Making Competition. Manisha Kumari and Shefali Rajput of BA semester II stood 1st and 2nd while Nikhil Singh of B.Com semester II stood 3rd in the competition. E-Certificates were given to the winners of the competition. A consolation certificate was also given to Kamal Kumar of BA semester IInd. Prof. Anil Bhagat, Dr Sunil Kumar Mangoch and Dr. Uday Pathania were the adjudicators of the competition.

On World Blood Donor Day, “Parmaarth: Service Before Self”-a charitable trust has appealed the public in general and its Parmaarthis to come forward for blood donation as by doing so one not only saves lives of others but also keeps himself healthy, as blood donation removes harmful iron stores, preserves cardiovascular health and burns calories of the donor. Blood Donation In-charge of Parmaarthi, Gourav Singh, stated that one unit of blood can save three lives giving them a second chance to live.

The Day was observed in GDC Kalakote by organizing an Online Poster Making Competition under the supervision of Principal of the College, Prof (Dr) Romesh Kumar Gupta. The themes of the competition were “Safe blood for all and importance of sanitization in COVID-19”. Baljeet secured first position in the competition while Ashu Devi and Asif Karim bagged second and third positions, respectively. The competition was organized by NSS and Red Cross Programme Officer of the College, Prof Sachin Kumar Bhagat.

Red Ribbon Club, GDC Nowshera organized an Inter-Class Poster Making Competition to celebrate World Blood Donor Day, under the supervision of Dr Surinder Kumar, Principal of the College. The students of all semesters participated with immense zeal bringing out their creative expression and drawing skills. As many as 19 students participated in the competition. The winners were awarded e-certificates.

Health Department Ramban in collaboration with Nation First Trust (NFT) observed World Blood Donor Day at District Hospital (DH), Ramban. On the occasion, volunteers of Nation First Trust donated six units blood to blood bank for further distribution among needy patients to save their lives. Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Vinod Sharma, while speaking on the occasion, said that the day is meant to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and the crucial role it plays in saving lives across the world.