HATIL opens exclusive store in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: HATIL, a leading global furniture company from Bangladesh, specializing in designing and manufacturing furniture for homes, offices and hotels opened its exclusive store here today.

The inauguration of Jammu Showroom was done at the hands of Sana Dua—Femina Miss India and Brand Ambassador Election Commission, J&K in presence of Raj Kunwar Singh Dua and Manish Khandelwal Directors of HATIL Jammu along with Poorva Khandelwal Established Architect of NCR with more than 15 years of professional experience.

Inauguration was also attended by Selim H Rahman Managing Director and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Director, HATIL Complex Limited Bangladesh through video conference.

The brand name HATIL stands for elegant, contemporary and affordable furniture. HATIL is synonymous with superior quality, craftsmanship and post sales service. HATIL’s 50 years of accumulated experience in wood processing and furniture manufacturing ensures that its furniture is aesthetically pleasing, functionally superior and durable. Before the inception of this show room 22 HATIL stores were running across India with enviable repute and this is the Twenty third store in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Khandelwal said, “We are very happy to mark our presence in Jammu which is developing very fast into a modern industrial and commercial city with an airport for all round connectivity, a destination for Home & Office Interiors and furniture. As a highlight feature, we bring in Virtual Imaging and 3D showcasing of furniture and make sure customers have endless choices to pick from variety of ranges.”

Our slim and modern furniture with Italian lacquer finish has been tremendously successful in India, Bangladesh and other markets we operate. We are in the process of expanding our capacity further by making a fresh investment in completely German and Italian multiple operation machines and we have a total of 92 showrooms and 5,70,000 sq.ft dedicated single-brand retail floor in India and abroad.

We will offer superior design and quality with top-class production. We aspire to grow in India steadily,” he further added.