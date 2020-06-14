BJP Govt failed to do anything good for J&K people: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Former minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla today claimed that with each passing day it’s becoming clear that BJP leaders from Jammu region have not been able to give a proper feedback to the policy makers sitting in New Delhi.

While interacting with people of Ward No 48 of Bahu Fort area, Bhalla said the BJP’s entire politics seems to be based on being in power and nothing more. He said that had these leaders been able to put forth the point of view of Jammu people in clear terms many issues could have got resolved by now. “It seems that the leaders of J&K BJP have made their national leaders believe that all is well in Jammu and there is nothing to worry about. They seem to have created a notion that whenever the Assembly elections are held in the newly carved out Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, BJP would emerge victorious and the first Chief Minister of the J&K UT will be from their party,” he added.

Bhalla further said that BJP leaders seem to be unaware about the ground realities. He alleged that BJP has been totally failed to genuine issues of the people from Jammu region. Bhalla deliberated upon various day to day problems being faced by the public in the absence of any elected Govt. He said that it is most unfortunate that the common people have no medium to raise their voice for their basic necessities like water, power, healthcare and education due to the neglect of the BJP Govt. The people have to come on roads to express their anger and seek redressal of their genuine grievances.The utter failure of BJP which had the mandate of Jammu region since 2014 to carry forward the projects initiated by the previous Govt both at State and Centre and to upgrade the infrastructure and augument various supply schemes, have resulted into total mess and several projects either lying standstill or going on snail’s paces.

Congress leader said the people have realized that they have to support Congress which can address their issues and fulfill their expectations. On the collapse of administrative apparatus with regard to development and ensuring utility services. Various projects are starving for funds, the payments under MGNREGA remain unpaid and the problems of daily rated workers and other segments of employees are yet to be sorted out.