Ramta Jogi- Bhajan album of Marahda Mata released

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 14: A Bhajan album of Marahda Mata, namely ‘Ramta Jogi’ has been released by Devendra Music (Youtube Channel Udhampur) in the presence of social activist Subash Sharma Bharti and his wife, writer poetess Kusum Sharma Mantra.

Renowned Artist Devendra Thakur, writer and singer of this Bhajan has played a multi dimensional role in this Bhajan. Apart from giving musical shape to his words, Devendra Thakur also played the role of Ramta Jogi, the main character of this Bhajan.

Renowned musician of Jammu Sahil Lucky is Music Director and Rahul Sharma, famous actor from Udhampur, is Video Director of ‘Ramta Jogi’. Social activist Subash Sharma Bharti has acted as creative advisor.

Other artists, who have acted in Ramta Jogi, include Arjun Kumar, Balbir Thakur, Sanjeev Rajput, Kamal Dev Singh and others.

Shooting of this Bhajan started during Sharad Navratri of 2019 and lasted almost for a month. After passing through tough hilly terrain, the team of the artists reached at the Bhawan of Marahda Mata where they did their shooting for two days. During these days, President of Marahda Mata Committee Udhampur Devinder Sharma and priests of the temple fully cooperated. Remaining shoot of this Bhajan was done in the beautiful spots surrounding Marahda mountain.

Marahda Mata Temple is an ancient one situated at the top of the hill. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit here for darshan of Marahda Mata. It can be listed as one of the most popular pilgrimage sites of Jammu but there is acute shortage of basic facilities and infrastructure hence, the Government should take steps to develop the same on priority, opined the artists.

Ramta Jogi is an interesting character of this Bhajan who is totally committed to the devotion of Mata Rani and has left all the worldly comforts and materialistic luxuries. Ramta Jogi is enamored by the natural beauty of Marahda Hill and all the days and nights, he keeps singing devotional songs. After climbing through difficult routes when devotees reach the temple of Chamunda Mata situated at the top of Marahda hill, Ramta Jogi feel feels so delighted to see the pilgrims and he starts singing and dancing there.

Ramta Yogi says that whether it is Mindal, Machail, Marahada or any other inaccessible place, where there will be the presence of Maa Jagdamba, where there will be divine beauty of nature, blessed with divine power of the Godess (Mata Rani) Ramta Jogies will keep reaching there every now and then.

Basically Ramta Yogi is a theme based Bhajan performed by very experienced artists and shot in the beautiful landscape of Marahda hill. The fragrance of Dogri culture is abundantly available in this Bhajan. This Bhajan is an unforgettable gift to the devotees of Marahda Mata.