PHE United Front warns agitation from June 19

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: PHE Employees United Front (PHEEUF) has warned the J&K UT authorities to launch agitation if the Administration failed to resolve their pending issues before June 18, as assured by authorities on Feb 24, 2020.

While taking to the media persons here today, senior members of the Front including Bakshi Singh, Subhash Verma, Kulwant Singh and others said that during PHE employees and workers Kam Chhor Hartal, Commissioner/ Secretary PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control had given assurance on behalf of the Government to the Union leaders on Feb 24 this year that their pending issues with regard to regularization of temporary workers, release of wages, disbursement of month-wise wages in future, abolition of condition of 12 months wages drawn, implementation of Central Minimum Wages Act in J&K UT and conduct of DPC in time frame, would be resolved. But till date not even a single issue of the workers has been resolved.

They pointed out that every time, the senior officers of the department and the Government tried to befool the poor workers. Only false and hollow promises were made which were never fulfilled just to break their strike. It has now become the habit of the Government to dupe them and authorities have lost the trust of the workers on them.

They further said that daily wagers of the PHE, I&FC department have nothing to do with the fresh direct recruitment for the Class IV posts recently announced by the UT Administration. The Government should not confuse them over the matter. Govt should only frame policy for their regularization because they are already Government employees and many of them are working for the last more than 20 years now.

They warned the UT Administration that if their demands are not met by June 18, they will be forced to launch agitation from June 19, 2020.