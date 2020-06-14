Family, others pay tributes to martyr Aurangzeb

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, June 14: The family members and villagers paid rich tributes to martyr Rifleman Aurangzeb on his second death anniversary at his native village, Salani in Tehsil Mendhar today.

Martyr Aurangzeb was abducted and later killed by militants in Pulwama district of Kashmir. He sustained multiple bullet injuries in a dastardly act wherein, he was killed by terrorists at Gasu village of Pulwama when he was on his way to his home to celebrate Eid with his family.

A tall and well built 24-year-old Aurangzeb joined Army in 2012 and took active part in many anti-militancy operations. He became source of inspiration for many youth of the area.

The family said that there is a Corona virus pandemic going on due to which they could not do a large-scale program. Only the family members and few others paid tributes to the martyr Aurangzeb’s at his grave by offering flowers and prayer.

Mohammad Hanif, father of Martyr Aurangzeb said that he remembered the day when his son was killed by terrorists while he was coming home on Eid. ” I am proud of his martyrdom and every citizen of the country should also do.”

Hanif allegedly that some Kashmiri leaders are promoting terrorism. He said after the revocation of Article 370, the Government of India imposed Public Safety Act (PSA) on all Kashmiri leaders after which there was a decline in terrorism. There is some spurt in militancy again which is not good indication. He said the anti-national elements should be identified and punished as per the law of the land.