Work started to convert old library building of Mubarak Mandi complex into cafeteria

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Under Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) project, Government today started work of converting the old library building of Mubarak Mandi complex into cafeteria.

The work was formally started by Corporator of Ward Number 2 Jagdish Kumar Sharma by performing Hawan-Poojan in the old library building, in the presence of Project Director JSCL Sunil Thusu, General Manager (Civil) JSCL Colonel Tarun Sharma and AEE JSCL Vivek Chopra.

Speaking on the occasion, the Corporator said that the cafeteria is being set up in the old library building at a cost of Rs 3.14 crore. He said once completed, the project will add to the beauty of the Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex and woo tourists from other states who will be able to enjoy the famous Dogri cuisines in the cafeteria, which will be given a heritage look.

Jagdish said he is hopeful that the project will be completed soon. He asked the concerned officers not to compromise on the quality of the work. He also asked the local people present on the occasion to keep eye on the project and report to him if any negligence is seen in the construction work of the cafeteria.

Besides other officers of JSCL, prominent people of the area including Dr Pawan Kumar, Vijay Gupta, Manish Jain, Vikas Nagar, Anmol Sharma, Sunil Dogra, Himanshu Dogra, Ravinder Abrol and Vivek Gupta were present on the occasion.