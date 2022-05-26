ASSOCHAM delegation calls on new MD JKTPO

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: ASSOCHAM delegation led by Manik Batra, Chairman, ASSOCHAM J&K Council met Dr Devansh Yadav, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) in Jammu and proposed ways to strengthen the trade of J&K.

The delegation was comprised of Bhupesh Gupta, Managing Partner, Hotel Radisson Blu, Jammu and Bhisham Batra, Director, Batra Group.

Manik Batra congratulated Dr Yadav on his new role and assured him that ASSOCHAM is keen to work as an equal partner for the holistic growth of the Union Territory.

“ASSOCHAM has been working with JKTPO in past to promote Trade and Industry of Jammu and Kashmir and will keep doing it in future with bigger events and exhibitions,” Manik Batra said.

He also suggested various ways for strengthening the trade and industrial development of J&K.

Dr Yadav gave a patient listening to the delegation and appreciated the ways proposed by ASSOCHAM.

“JKTPO is committed to work for the trade and Industry of Jammu and Kashmir. Our main focus will be on Startups, Agro based industries and encourage Women Entrepreneurship in Jammu and Kashmir,” Dr Devansh Yadav said.