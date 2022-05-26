DGPC elections on June 27

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Government of Jammu & Kashmir today announced schedule for holding of District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committees (DGPC) elections.

As per the schedule announced, polling will be held on June 27 (Monday) from 7 AM to 1 PM through Ballot Boxes. The election notice will be issued by the Returning Officers of the respective districts tomorrow (May 27).

The filing of nomination papers will commence on May 28 (from 11 AM to 3 PM) and last date will be June 6 and on the same day, lists of candidates will be affixed on the notice boards.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on June 7 at 11 AM and the candidates can withdraw their candidature upto 3 PM on June 9. The symbols to the candidates will be allotted on June 10 and the last date for campaigning is June 25. The counting of votes will be start at 2 PM on June 27.