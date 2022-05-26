ODL, Online Education future of Higher Education in India: Dr Kamlesh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 26: Open Distance Learning (ODL) and Online Education are becoming more significant in 21st century and the trends towards these two important platforms of pursuing Higher Education day by day are increasing among our youth and the masses of inhabitants of remotest and far flung areas of the Nation.

This was stated by Dr Kamlesh Meena, Regional Director IGNOU Regional Centre Srinagar Kashmir. He said IGNOU has emerged as the top most platform for ODL and Online Education across the globe and in Kashmir valley IGNOU has huge potential for expansion.

Dr Meena said IGNOU Regional Center Srinagar is opening a new identity, path and direction for youth of Kashmir Valley through higher education opportunities. He said due to its concrete presence and easy access in Kashmir, in service categories of public and private sectors, house wives and common masses of all segments of societies are getting the benefits of Higher Education of IGNOU.

“In Democracy three things are very important for the masses to be given to them in an easy way that is Health care services, Education and basic infrastructure services for better living standard. IGNOU is constantly giving one of these things i.e., ‘Higher Education’ to the common masses with the view of democratization in the democracy of our nation through truly democratic ways and beliefs,” he asserted.

He said recently, IGNOU has been Ranked Number-1 in Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements-2021 (ARIA-2021) by the Ministry of Education under the category of Institutes of National Importance, Central Universities and CFI (non-technical) for promoting Innovation and Startups in the University.