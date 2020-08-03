Wonder why Home Minister chose not to go to AIIMS but to private hospital: Tharoor

NEW DELHI: Asserting that public institutions need the “patronage of the powerful”, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday wondered why Home Minister Amit Shah, who has tested positive for COVID-19, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital.

Shah on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Though it was not officially disclosed where Shah was admitted, officials said privately he is being treated at a private hospital in Gurugram.

“Wonder why our Home Minister, when ill, chose not to go to AIIMS but to a private hospital in a neighbouring state,” Tharoor said while while reacting to a Twitter post on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. (AGENCIES)