Post ‘Badhaai Ho!’, I’m getting good roles, says Gajraj Rao

MUMBAI: Gajraj Rao has been in the film industry for over two decades, but the actor says it was 2018 film “Badhaai Ho!” that gave him a chance to score some good roles.

Rao made his acting debut in 1994 with Shekhar Kapur’s “Bandit Queen”, and went on to play supporting parts in films “Dil Se”, “Aks”, “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi”, “Black Friday”, “Talvar” and “Rangoon”, among others.

Playing a middle-aged man grappling with unexpected parenthood in “Badhaai Ho” – opposite Neena Gupta, turned out to be the 49-year-old actor’s career defining project.

Comparing his journey in the movies with the midfielder in a football team, who provides reliable support to the goal scoring forwards, the actor said the 2018 film got him the long-due mass recognition.

“In a match of football, there are few of them who score the goal like (Lionel) Messi, (David) Beckham, (Diego) Maradona and other players supporting the team. All I can say is before ‘Badhaai Ho’, I didn’t get chance to score goal and after this film I got chance to score goal.

“I believe I was getting love from audience but (after ‘Badhaai Ho’) I was noticed more,” the actor said in an interview.

A theatre actor and a successful ad filmmaker, Rao said he has always been careful with his movie choices and increase in number of offers has not brought any change in the process.

“I have always been conscious while choosing my roles. I always think a lot before choosing my next project, the script and the makers are important factors for me.”(AGENCIES)