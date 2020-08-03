11 more people die due to COVID-19, toll mounts to 407 in J&K

SRINAGAR: Eleven people including five from Srinagar and two from Jammu — died due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll due to the infection in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to 407.

With these deaths, 372 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 60 days, and 392 people in 74 days in J&K, where 590 new positive cases were detected on Monday, taking the total number of infected persons to 22,006. “The number of new positive cases has again swelled in Srinagar, where 180 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday followed by Jammu with 72 new cases,” an official said. (AGENCIES)