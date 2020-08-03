JK youths have been provided a level-playing field for employment: Jitendra

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Monday that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir have been provided a level-playing field for employment and skill development under the new arrangement that came into existence last year.

The Minister of State for personnel said now there’s no room for middlemen and dubious recommendations in recruitment to lower grade posts. “The selection to these posts will now be held purely on the basis of merit in written test and skill test will be of qualifying nature only.” (AGENCIES)