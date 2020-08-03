Govt issues guidelines for reopening of gyms, yoga institutes

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the reopening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums, the Health Ministry on Monday issued COVID-19-appropriate protocols to be followed at such facilities like allowing only asymptomatic people, maintaining social distancing, use of Aarogya Setu mobile application and wearing of visor while exercising as far as possible.

All yoga institutes and gymnasiums in containment zones shall remain closed and only those outside such zones will be allowed to open, the ‘Guidelines on Preventive Measures to Contain Spread of COVID-19 in Yoga Institutes & Gymnasiums’ stated.

“Spas, sauna, steam bath and swimming pools (wherever applicable) shall remain closed,” the document said. (AGENCIES)