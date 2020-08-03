BCCI announces stricter measures to tackle age & domicile fraud in cricket

NEW DELHI: In a fresh attempt to curb age and domicile fraud in Indian cricket, the BCCI on Monday announced a slew of additional measures, which will be applicable to all cricketers participating in the board’s age-group tournaments, from season 2020-21 onwards.

Under the new measure called the Voluntary Disclosure Scheme, the already registered players who voluntarily admit to having committed age fraud and provide their actual date of birth will not be suspended.

“Under this scheme, players who voluntarily declare that they have manipulated their date of birth by submitting fake/tampered documents in the past will not be suspended and allowed to participate in the appropriate age group level if they disclose their actual date of birth (DOB),” the BCCI said in a statement. (AGENCIES)