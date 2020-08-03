India playing leading role in development of COVID vaccine: WHO

GENEVA: WHO Health Emergencies Programme Executive Director Dr Michael Ryan on Monday said that India is playing a leading role in the development of potential vaccine candidate and also producing potential anti-COVID drugs.

“So overall India is making a strong contribution on the international face”, the WHO official said during a media briefing on COVID-19.

The spurt in cases, according to Dr Ryan, owed to the massive country size and population. “India has very high number of cases. But I think we should obviously see the number of cases in India today against the backdrop of the country’s size and massive population of 1.3 billion people”, he said. (AGENCIES)