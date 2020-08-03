Annual Amarnath yatra concludes, Chhari Mubarak taken by air to holy cave

SRINAGAR: The annual pilgrimage to Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas concluded on Monday when Chhari-Mubarak, holy Silver Mace of Lord Shiva was taken there by air after Government cancelled the yatra due to COVID-19 pandemic. Mahant Deependra Giri, custodian of the holy Mace-one depicting Lord Shiva and another Shakti Goddess Parvati–, led the puja and other traditional rituals at the cave, where only selected number of Sadhus were present. The holy Mace carried by Mahant Giri left Dashnami Akhara, Srinagar, this morning and was taken to holy cave by air on the occasion of Shravan Purnima (Rakshabandan). Traditional rituals and Pujan were performed chanting Vedic Hymn at Holy Shrine wherein Lord Shiva recounted ‘Amar-Katha’ to Goddess. (AGENCIES)