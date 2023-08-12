Withdraw whopping power bills, rollback Smart Meters: Sadhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Former minister and senior National Conference leader Ajay Kumar Sadhotra today asked the Jammu and Kashmir Government to rollback the authoritarian, unjust and anti-poor decision on power tariff, especially the prepaid mode of payment by consumers.

Addressing party workers at Gho Manhasan in Marh Assembly Constituency this afternoon under the leadership Pt. Mohan Lal Khajuria, Sadhotra said the present dispensation has lost sense of proportion as a result of which a large number of poor and marginalised consumers are left with no option but to remain without electricity during the ongoing humid and scorching summers. The highly inflated bills should be immediately withdrawn, he demanded.

The NC leader asked the concerned department to address to the serious concern of the consumers about higher reading of electricity consumption in the smart meters and whopping tariff bills. The departmental response about over billing being attributed to computer, it is ridiculous, he said, adding that the entire system appears to have gone haywire with nobody sharing the responsibility.

“The actors behind such a nightmarish situation are the BJP policy planners, who tend to take revenge from the people for rejecting their fascist, divisive and pro-capitalist policies”, the senior NC leader said, the people of Jammu and Kashmir subjected to harassment on every front. As if the rising prices were not enough, the administration has come up with a harsh measures of ‘prepaid smart metering mechanisms, to break the backbone of the poor.

“This is the BJP way of reaching out to last person in the society with heavy power tariff bills and making them to suffer without electricity for over five months “, he said.

Sadhotra blamed the BJP government for showing worse kind of insensitivity while dealing with matters of immense public importance. The power tariff mechanism has hit every segment of society with nobody caring for their woes or listening to reason and logic.

On this occasion Kamal Kumar with hundreds of youth from Gho Manasan joined National Conference. Sadhotra and other leaders welcomed the new entrants into the party fold .

Senior leaders Raghubir Singh, District president, Rakesh Sharmat, Ghar Singh Corporator, Charanjeet Singh Block president Marh, Hardeep Singh President Municipality Gho Manasan, Capt Joginder Bhagat, Ch Vikas Singh, Aman Singh Manhas, Piar Singh, Suraj Parkash Sharma and others were also present.