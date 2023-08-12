DC Bandipora presides over mega rally

Excelsior Correspondent

BANDIPORA, Aug 12: As a part of ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign ,a Mega Tiranga Rally was organised at Army Goodwill School Hajin. The rally started from Tehsil Office Hajin and culminated at AGS Hajin.

The rally was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmad. Among others ASP Bandipora Sandeep Bhat, Chairman MC Hajin Irshad Ahmad Wani, Tehsildar Hajin ,SDPO Hajin Rameez Rashid Bhat, SHO Hajin Hussian Ahmad , CEO Bandipora, EO Bandipora, Principal HSS Hajin ,ZEO Hajin and other senior officers participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC Bandipora said that the idea behind the campaign of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ in general and Tiranga yatra in particular, is to instill the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and towards the veers who have contributed towards creating this great nation.

Dr Owias congratulated people, students, teachers, youth of the area for their enthusiasm and commitment and urged them to participate wholeheartedly in the upcoming events of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign and Independence Day 2023 celebrations.

It was given out that more than 01 lakh students, youth and general public, PRIs, employees have participated in around 4000 activities like Pan Pran Pledge ceremonies, Selfie with Tiranga Campaign, Singing of National Anthem, Plantation Drives, Silaphalakam Ceremonies in Panchayats and ULBs etc. as a part of Meri Maati Mera Desh Campaign in the District.

It was also given out that more than 25 Mega Tiranga Rallies have been organized across the district with patriotic fervour and enthusiasm, which have witnessed an overwhelming participation of more than 40000 students, youth and other people.