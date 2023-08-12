BJP’s entry to third term in 2024 will lead India become Vishwaguru: Slathia

Excelsior Correspondent

VIJAYPUR, Aug 12: BJP Pradesh Vice President and former minister Surjeet Singh Slathia today exuded confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in 2024 will lead India to become Vishwaguru.

Leading the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra from Bari Brahmana to village Badhori in the Vijaypur Assembly constituency, Slathia dwelt in detail on the milestones registered by the country under visionary leadership of Modi and said every Indian feels a sense of pride over the strides made during the past nine years. He described the BJP as a mass movement, saying the party stands for empowerment of the people and progress of the country.

Referring to transformation in Jammu and Kashmir during the past four years, he said priority is being accorded to holistic development, encouraging large scale investments with major focus on restoring peace. The BJP is committed to address the issues of the youth, the marginalized and weaker sections besides women, he said while asserting that the party will ensure to remove the disparity between regions and sub regions with regard to allocation of funds for development and opportunities to flourish.

The Pradesh Vice President said the BJP has paved the way for the people to have access to all the privileges, rights and facilities available to their fellow citizens across the country. This is something not known in this part of the country due to wrong policies adopted over the decades, he said adding that continued support of the people to the BJP will help in expediting the development and making Jammu and Kashmir part of the country’s growth story, he added.

Slathia urged the Karykartas at the grassroots level to intensify their mass outreach programme up to the booth level so that the people become part of the participatory democracy in a big way.

The Tiranga Rally got overwhelming response from the people who kept chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai enroute.

Prominent among those who participated in the Tiranga Yatra, included Vice President BJP Samba Vijay Singh, DDC Darshan Choudhary, Sarpanch Rampal Sharma, Sher Mohd, Jatinder Singh, Brijpal Singh, Angrez Singh Naib Sarpanch, Zahid Malik Ex Sarpanch, Rampal Sharma, Karam Chand Ex Chairman MNC Bari Brahamna, Raman Gupta, Ashok Singh, Vishal Singh and others.