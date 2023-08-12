IIPA, SWD organise workshop on Protection of Civil Rights Act, SC/ST Act

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), J&K Regional Branch, collaborated with the Department of Social Welfare and J&K Advisory Board for Welfare and Development of Schedule Castes, Government of India, to organise a joint workshop on the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1965 and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A statement said that the workshop was organised for the District Social Welfare Officers, Police personnel, Nodal Officers (DySPs Headquarters), Special Cell Officers, Special Public Prosecutors, and newly empanelled Legal Advisors.

Supreme Court advocate Shruti Bist deliberated on various provisions of these laws, preventive actions that can be taken, role of law enforcing agencies, and challenges which can be encountered besides roles and responsibilities of the police officers in effective implementation of the Act. A video presentation sensitised the participants about how the Acts are being implemented in the other states.

Sheetal Nanda, Commissioner Secretary, Social Welfare Department, in her address said that the Protection of Civil Rights Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir post reorganisation of the UT in 2019.

She outlined various initiatives taken by the Social Welfare Department to promote and realise the vision of the Government to support social integration, equality and mainstreaming the marginalized sections of the society.

State Election Commission and Chairman IIPA J&K, BR Sharma, talked about the relevance of the Protection of Civil Rights Act and SC/ST Act. He stressed on creating awareness on the programmes among the officials and the people in general.

Earlier, Prof Alka Sharma, Honorary Secretary, IIPA J&K, delivered the formal welcome address and Dr Anil Gupta, Joint Secretary, IIPA J&K Regional Branch, presented vote of thanks.

Secretary J&K Advisory Board for Welfare and Development of SCs Seema Bharti coordinated the entire event.