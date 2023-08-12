Dir Tourism flags off ATV rally at Gulmarg

Excelsior Correspondent

GULMARG, Aug 12: Director, Tourism Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, who also holds the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, today flagged off a rally of All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) as part of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign here today.

A plantation drive was also organized on the occasion with Director Tourism planting a sapling in the premises of Gulmarg Golf Club.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Director Tourism said the idea behind the Meria Maati Mera Desh is to make citizens aware about their role and responsibility in making the country strong and prosperous. He said the tourism sector and stakeholders associated with it have a definite role to play in this connection.

On the efforts of the Tourism Department, Raja Yaqoob said the endeavour has been, besides ensuring an increased footfall, to see that tourists return back with cherished and sweet memories. He enumerated many initiatives like complaint redressal, establishment of helpline desk, strict enforcement etc taken by the Department in this regard.

On the specific needs of Gulmarg, the Director Tourism said that cleanliness has been accorded top priority and many concerned quarters have appreciated the efforts in this regard. He said efforts would be made to enhance the capacity of the local Solid Waste Management plant to cope up with the waste disposal at the famed tourist destination.

Raja Yaqoob appealed the stakeholders of Gulmarg and other tourist destinations to help the Department in maintaining the ecology of these destinations and respect the rules and laws governing the building permissions so that the beauty and aesthetics of the place is maintained and the local authorities are not forced to take stringent measures to maintain the same.

Earlier, a contingent of ATVs decked up with the national flag was flagged off by the Director Tourism in presence of senior officers of Tourism Department, GDA, J&K Cable Car Corporation, local stakeholders and tourists who were on visit to Gulmarg. The contingent of ATVs passed through the entire Gulmarg bowl to culminate at Golf Club.