Comm Secy I&C unveils ‘Martyrs Memorial’ at JKEDI

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 12: In a profound display of unwavering patriotism and respect for the Nation’s martyrs, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh, today led a solemn ceremony at Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), where the National Flag was hoisted and a ‘Martyrs’ Memorial’ was unveiled.

The event marked a significant event in the ongoing ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, dedicated to commemorating the sacrifices of valiant souls.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Secretary conveyed his sentiments and said, “today, as we raise our National Flag and unveil this poignant memorial, we extend our sincerest respect to our martyrs, individuals who selflessly laid down their lives for our Nation’s cause”. Their sacrifices remain a source of inspiration, infusing us with courage and this memorial, a timeless homage, stands testament to their unwavering dedication, he added.

In his address, Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said that the JKEDI honours the determined spirit of the martyrs who laid down their lives for a better tomorrow. He added that the memorial at JKEDI is a poignant representation of sacrifice, courage and serves as a constant reminder to future generations, encapsulating the sacrifices made and inspiring them to uphold the values these martyrs held dear.

He highlighted that JKEDI has already organised series of events under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign with full fervor like plantation drives, Panch Pran Pledge, Tiranga rallies and cleanliness drives and will continue to hold different events in all the district of the UT.

As an integral part of this campaign, a significant number of trees were planted within the JKEDI campus, symbolizing the campaign’s dedication to a greener and more sustainable future.