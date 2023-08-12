J&K witnessing inclusive, holistic development in Modi Govt: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: Jammu & Kashmir has witnessed a total development in nine years of Narendra Modi Government that is all inclusive and holistic. The development has gained rocket speed in post 370 abrogation period, said Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Jammu -Poonch Lok Sabha constituency.

Jugal Kishore Sharma and former MLA Ashwani Sharma accompanied by J&K BJP publicity secretary, Ajay Vaid and in charge Health & Medical Cell, Puneet Mahajan were listening the public grievances at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

More than 50 individuals and deputations visited party office to share their issues with the senior leaders.

Deputations from Seri Panjgrain, Shibba Nagrota, Nudd, Bandipora, Budhal, Keri, Arnia, New Plot, Ramban, Gandu Chowni, Vikram Chowk, Gandhi Nagar, Janipur, Kattal Batal, Khlrlah Phallan, Gurez, Channi, Durga Nagar, Sarore, Sainik Colony and other areas approached MP and asked party leaders for their interventions.

Main issues presented included those of construction of new bridge from Bishnah to Arnia, road construction and repairs, repairs of lanes and drains, upgradation of transformers, issuance of ‘funeral van’ for a Cremation Ground, blacktopping of various roads, compassionate transfers etc.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Modi Government has developed Jammu & Kashmir economically as well as socio-politically. He said that a large number of public welfare steps have been taken for the J&K people ever since Article 370 was done away with and a new era of development initiated in the region. He said that all the ill decisions of the previous governments were done away while paving way for a strong democratic set-up providing basic rights to numerous communities residing for decades in Jammu & Kashmir.

Ashwani Sharma said that the every BJP worker works extensively in general masses at ground level to be acquainted with their needs. This public Darbar, has now further the party’s motto to provide masses with one more easier platform where they can share their genuine issues to get their solutions.