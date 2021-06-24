Will demand from PM to restore statehood to J&K: Ghulam Ahmad Mir

NEW DELHI: Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Ghulam Ahmad Mir, following his meeting at former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence said they would raise the issue of statehood at the all-party meet convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “People in the state are shocked after the developments in 2019. We’ll wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s agenda for today’s meeting and respond accordingly,” he said.