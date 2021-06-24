Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal snubs Gupkar alliance; says group has no right to speak on behalf of UT

LADAKH: Ahead of the all-party meet that Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu and Kashmir politicians on Wednesday, Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal Wednesday tweeted out that the Gupkar alliance neither has the right to speak on behalf of the people of Ladakh nor has the authority to talk about the land in Ladakh.
हमने गुप्कर गैंग को लद्दाख के लोगों की ओर से या लद्दाख की भूमि के बारे में बोलने का कोई अधिकार नहीं दिया है। गुबकर गैंग का लद्दाख से कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।@narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah @HMOIndia @JPNadda @lg_ladakh @OfficeOfLGJandK
— Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) June 24, 2021