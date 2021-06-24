Thunderstorm, gusty winds likely in Delhi, 8 states/UTs

NEW DELHI: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds with speed up to 30-40 kmph at isolated places over Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are very likely on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Similar weather conditions are predicted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands where gusty wind blow with speed up to 40-50 kmph is very likely at isolated places.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana, Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, later in the day on Thursday.

Besides, heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, said National Weather Forecasting Centre of IMD.

Strong winds up to the speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over Southwest and West central Arabian Sea.

The IMD also predicted squally weather bringing winds with speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over West central Bay of Bengal along and off Andhra Pradesh coast and warned that fishermen should not venture into the sea.

The weather office also announced that there will be “no significant change in temperatures over the country during next five days”.

For the next two days, the IMD said, there is possibility of fairly widespread rainfall over most parts of Northeast, East India, Telangana and Islands; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall along the west coast and isolated to scattered rainfall likely over parts of Western Himalayan Region, East Uttar Pradesh, Central, West India and remaining parts of peninsular India.

“Subdued rainfall or weak monsoon spell over Central, peninsular and northwest India and increase in rainfall activity over northeast India,” said the IMD.

The IMD also announced thunderstorm and lightening with gusty winds blowing with speed up to 30-40 kmph for next four days in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chattisgarh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Very heavy rainfall is very likely for the next four days at isolated places over Odisha and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. (AGENCY)