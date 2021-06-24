Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Maharashtra’s Palghar

NEW DELHI: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra on Thursday, informed the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occured at 11:57 am about 87 kilometers West of Nashik.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.7, Occurred on 24-06-2021, 11:57:00 IST, Latitue: 20.01 and Longitude: 72.95, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 87km W of Nashik, Maharashtra, India,” National Center for Seismology said in a tweet. (AGENCY)