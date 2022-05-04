Will change J&Ks’ fate, face if voted to power: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Ravinder Raina, president, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K today said that his party will change J&K’s ‘Taqdeer aur Tasveer’ ( fate and face) if voted to power for five-year term.

He was addressing a party function at BJP Headquarters here today where many prominent persons and youth joined the party. The programme was organised by BJP Kashmir Displaced District (KDD).

Raina said that with their joining, the BJP has further strengthened the organization. He said that BJP is the only party which works with dedication and selflessness for the welfare of the people and this is the reason that the people from all walks of life support Modi Government.

Raina and Ashok Koul BJP general secretary (Org.) welcomed the new entrants in to the party fold. Ajay Bharti Ex MLC and Chand Jee Bhat district president were also present on the occasion.

More than 50 persons from the displaced community joined BJP on the occasion.

Prominent among them were Hira Lal Bhat, an staunch RSS activist Moti Lal Bhat, Shail Kumar Bhat, Raj Nath Kaw, Ashok Kangan, former president JK Vichar Manch, B.L. Hangloo, Avtar Krishan, and Veer Jee Pandit, office bearers of Mirzakak Trust, Rajinder Koul, Sanjay Bhan, Vinod Koul, Ashok Raina, Rajesh Dhar, Vipin Dhar, Shama Jee Raina.

“They have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi under whose stewardship the nation will progress and touch new heights. BJP is devoutly committed to build strong and developed India. Let us all work together and make India strong under the dynamic leadership of PM Narendra Modi”, Raina said and added that the migrant Pandits will surely return to their homes in the Valley with dignity and on their own conditions.

He said that opposition parties believe in enjoying the power only, while BJP believes in service of the mankind.

Ashok Koul, said that they have more responsibilities now towards the society because people have lot of expectations from the party and we have to fulfil all their expectations. He further said that the present Government has launched various welfare schemes for the betterment of people of India, he added.

He said under Kissan Samman Nidhi scheme, 11 crore farmers are have been benefitted. He said that Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme and so many schemes are directly benefitting the people.

The proceedings were conducted by H.K. Razdan district general Secretary.