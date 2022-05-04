DGP reviews police functioning, preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 4: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh chaired a meeting of senior police officers here at PHQ and reviewed the functioning of PHQ and other wings of J&K Police. Preparedness of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) was also reviewed during the meeting.

Special DG Crime J&K AK Choudhary, ADGPs SJM Gillani, MK Sinha, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IGP (CIV) PHQ, Alok Kumar, AIGs of PHQ, SSP Budgam, CAO PHQ and other gazetted officers of the PHQ attended the meeting.

During the meeting the DGP sought reports from the wing heads and PHQ officers on their functioning and status of different proposals which were deliberated during previously held meetings. The DGP directed the officers to do the needful on urgent basis to complete the pending works for the improving/upgrading the accommodation, logistics and other facilities for Jawans and officers. He said that the previous proposals received by PHQ were mostly processed and directed for initiating new proposals for improving the working environment for officers and jawans in the offices and on the field. He directed officers to work out on promotion avenues of officers and jawans at different ranks.

The DGP stressed on making the strategies and plans to fight crime in more effective manner. He directed for conducting the crime review meetings at District, range and zonal levels on regular basis to review the progress of investigations and added that crime supervision is very important for better results. He directed for organising meetings of investigation officers of Zones, Crime and SIA and to work out measures for fast tracking the investigations in pending cases.

With regard to the SANJY preparations, the DGP said that all the arrangements for the deployment and distribution of manpower need to be synchronized at different levels for the conduct of the yatra. He directed for providing best possible boarding, lodging and other facilities for the jawans and officers deployed during the yatra. He directed for circulation of helpline numbers of J&K Police through every possible medium so that yatris could take note and ask for any assistance effortlessly.

The senior officers representing different wings/units gave their suggestions for improving the quality of policing. The officers apprised the DGP regarding their requirements and also briefed about the measures formulated to enhance the efficiency on different policing fronts.