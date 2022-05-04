CS reviews implementation of JJM

*Asks for expediting tendering, evaluation process

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 4: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, today chaired a meeting to review implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project in Jammu and Kashmir with special focus on tendering of civil-cum-electro mechanic works and procurements of materials.

Mission Director, JJM, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Additional Mission Director, JJM, Haris Handoo, Chief Engineers of Jammu and Kashmir besides senior officers participated in the meeting.

Chief Secretary enquired about the progress on execution of works and finalization of contracts under Jal Jeevan Mission. He reviewed and discussed the status of tendering, evaluation of bids and allotment of civil works besides assessing progress achieved in respect of procurement of pipes under JJM.

Dr Mehta was informed that all the tenders have been floated and the technical and financial evaluation of borewells, tube wells, overhead tanks and filtration plants is under progress.

Chief Secretary directed the concerned officials to expedite the tendering and evaluation processes and allotment of works be ensured by the fixed deadlines. He also impressed upon the officers to maintain highest level of transparency and accountability in implementation process and meet the timelines targeted for completion of various tasks.

Chief Secretary exhorted upon the officers to put in coordinated efforts to achieve the target of providing every rural household with Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) under Phase-II within given timeline.