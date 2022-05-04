Rana for promoting voluntary efforts to uplift living standard of marginalized people

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Senior BJP leader Mr Devender Singh Rana today lauded the role of non-governmental and philanthropic organizations in generating awareness about issues of immense importance and securing public participation towards social empowerment and upliftment.

Unveiling the statue of late RC Gupta, Founder of Tawi Welfare Society, Jammu, an NGO, at an impressive function at Apnavan Sure Chak here, Devender Rana said a discernible turnaround is visible in various sectors like afforestation, ecological balance, health and hygiene, socio economic upliftment of marginalized segments, boarding lodging and other related facilities for needy persons etc.

“It is heartening to note that the Tawi Welfare Society has contributed immensely in the development of over 50 villages in terms of improving the living standard of the people on the pattern of model villages across the country”, Mr Rana said while appreciating the report card of the organisation in lending pro-active support to poor and the meritorious students in pursuing higher education. Equally appreciable is holding of medical camps, Yoga sessions, and events of targeted sections of people by rural development and social welfare departments, he added.

He said the spirit behind carrying forward voluntary and philanthropic efforts by various private and non-governmental organisations in mitigating the sufferings of people and helping them in the hour of need must be emulated for harmonious growth of the society.

Rana paid tribute to the dedicated social reformer Late R C Gupta, who demonstrated a strong commitment to serve disadvantaged, unprivileged, widows, youth, aged, homeless and other specially-abled population.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included ID Soni, Padma Shri, Dr. Jatinder Udhampuri, Geetu Alukh DDC member, Madan Lal BDC Chairman, Choudhary Jagar Singh, President of the Society Kavi Raj, Dinesh Gupta, Arun Kumar Tikku and Gopal Sharma.

Yash Paul Mangotra General Secretary Tawi Welfare Society briefed the participants about Late R C Gupta and the various activities of The Society.

Rana also released a brochure depicting the contribution of Late Mr R.C Gupta and activities of the Society.