Rural Sector got maximum share of development in Modi Govt: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha Jammu Poonch along with senior leaders BJP today visited village Dansal, Kahpota, Kayarian, Kanyala, Jindrah, Panwali, Dhan in block Dansal and listened problems of people in Nagrota constituency.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament while addressing the gatherings said that rural sector in Modi Government got maximum share of development. He said that Prime Minister is working hard to develop every corner of every village.

He said that our prime focus is to develop the village, to preserve culture and also its infrastructure development.

Member of Parliament, while laying stress on Centrally Sponsored Schemes said that a number of schemes have been launched by our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for the upliftment of the poor class of the society and everyone should get benefit of these schemes. He said that moral and internal development can be seen in the villages by establishment of three tier Panchayati Raj system after holding the elections of Block Development Council and District Development Council. He said that Prime Minister, have focused towards Jann Bhagidari so that every person can play his role to develop his own village.

Member of Parliament, while listening to the demands and problems of the people said that all the demands of the people should be re-addressed soon and every efforts will be provided to solve them. People put forth the problem of construction of road from Kahpota to Kyarian and construction of sub centre at Panchayat Dhan in block Dansal. Jugal Kishore said that both of their demands would be completed soon and Sub Center would be constructed at Panchayat Dhan.

Member of Parliament also informed about the shortage of teaching staff in various schools in which Member of Parliament took immediately action and direct concerned authorities to complete the staff so that students should get quality education and may not have to suffer.

Executive Engineer PWD Rajesh Bhagat with staff, Executive Engineer Jal Shakti Vivek Kohli with staff, Mandal president, BJP Dansal Shamsher Singh, senior BJP leader, Nand Kishore, Mandal vice president, Ajit Singh, Prakash Singh Jamwal, Yuva Morcha Maheshwar Singh, Ramakant Raina, Mohini Ji, Munshi Ram,Manoj Kumar, Kartar Singh, Premchand, Sarpanch Omprakash, Naib Sarpanch Balkrishan, Panch Omkar Singh Ashwini Kumar, Varinder Singh and others also present at the occasion.