LIC employees protest against privatization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: The employees of LIC in Jammu and Kashmir struck work in all LIC offices here today by observing two hour token strike preceding lunch recess to show their resentment against opening of LIC IPO for subscription.

This strike was a part of all India strike under the banner of All India Insurance Employees’ Association. The strike was observed in all LIC offices in Jammu and Kashmir under the banner of Northern Zone Insurance Employees’ Association Srinagar Division.

A large number of LIC employees gathered outside LIC office at Jammu under the leadership of Comrade Pawan Gupta-Divisional Secretary NZIEA Srinagar Division, Romesh Chand and Rajesh Gupta- Joint Secretaries, Dinesh Kumar Sharma- vice President, Raj Kumar Sharma-Treasurer, Rajesh Kumar-Auditor, Raj Kumar-Auditor,Neelam Sharma-Convener women subcommittee, Nank Chand and Kishore Lal.

At Srinagar, the strike was led by Comrade A M Tantray – President NZIEA Srinagar Division, Ajaz Ah Dar – Joint Secretary, Fyaz Gul- Vice President, Amarjeet- Treasurer, Syed Aadil Imam- special invitee, B A Bhat- Auditor, Abdul Majid Sheikh and Nadeem- Office Secretaries.

Com Pawan Gupta said the desperation of the Government to sell shares of the LIC to mop up some resources for meeting the fiscal deficit is evident. This desperation is all the more evident from the fact that the Government has drastically brought down the valuation of LIC from the earlier estimates of around Rs 15 lakh crore to Rs 6 lakh crores, he alleged.

“The Government intends to raise Rs/21000 crore by selling 3.5 percent shares of LIC; and had LIC not been undervalued, the amount would have been only Rs/ 56000 crore; so it is loot of LIC money by 35000 crore at the outset and this money belongs to policyholders. This is a serious breach of trust with the millions of policy holders and citizens of this country who have supported LIC for all these years. This is the most blatant effort to sell the valuable assets of the nation built by the sweat and toil of the workforce with support from the insuring public at dirt cheap price,” he said.

The strike programme at Kathua was led by Vijay Verma and Mohan Lal. At Samba, it was led by Sat Paul, at R S Pura by Rajesh Sapolia, at Udhampur by Sham Singh and MotiRam, atRajouri by Khaliq Hussain and Vinod Sharma, at Doda by Ram Raj and at Poonch by Raj Kumar.