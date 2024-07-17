Widespread condemnation pours in over Doda terror attack

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: Anti-Pakistan protests were held here on Tuesday after four Army personnel were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, with protesters raising slogans against the neighbouring country and burning its effigies.

The gunfight, which began on Monday evening, was the third major encounter between security forces and terrorists in the forests of Doda district in the past three weeks.

NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah have strongly condemned the killing of four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, and a police officer in an encounter in Doda, the party said in a post on X. The NC said the party leaders expressed profound sorrow and outrage at the tragic loss of life.

Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta has expressed profound grief and anger over the martyrdom of five Army personnel, including one officer, in an encounter in Doda district.

In a statement issued here, he conveyed his deep sorrow and outrage over the loss, promising swift and decisive retribution against those responsible.

Apni Party Provincial President, Jammu, and Former Minister, S. Manjit Singh has voiced his concern over growing terror related incidents in Jammu Region because of the failure of the Central Govt.

In a meeting of Office bearers of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Arun Gupta, President strongly condemned the cowardly terror attack.

Gupta expressed deepest condolences to the members of the bereaved families and paid tributes to the brave army personnel who made supreme sacrifice while defending the nation. A two minutes silence was observed in the meeting to pay homage to the departed souls.

Ranvijay Singh, grandson of former Sadr-i-Riyasat Dr. Karan Singh, expressed profound grief and sorrow over the tragic martyrdom of five soldiers, including an Army officer, during an encounter in Doda district.

BJYM Jammu North expresses deep condolences for the victims of the recent terrorist attack in the Doda region.

Rajat Singh Manhas, District President of BJYM Jammu North, said, “We urge the Prime Minister to once again initiate a strike in the Pakistan region where terrorists have their bases,” and added “It is imperative that we take action against those living in India who support Pakistani terrorists.”

Taranjit Singh Tony, General Secretary of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee and DDC Suchetgarh, has raised alarm over the alarming increase in terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, criticizing the BJP government for its apparent lack of seriousness in addressing this pressing issue.

Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF), Mission Statehood and several civil society groups held protests across the city. The protesters denounced Pakistan for “supporting” terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Jan Shakti Party (Ramvilas), General Secretary, Vikram Singh also expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of one Army officer and four soldiers during a recent encounter with terrorists in the Doda district.

Udhampur DCC Working President, Sumeet Magotra said that Government of India and LG Administration of J&K UT is failed to control militancy activities in J&K UT.

He demands replacement of LG with retired Army higher Officer.

Chairman, Samvedna Society Keshav Chopra condemned the terrorist attack on the security forces in Doda district. Keshav vehemently denounced the act labelling it a clear manifestation of Terrorist Frustration aimed at disrupting the peaceful environment and development progress in Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

Gaurav Gupta, former General Secretary of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, J&K expressed his profound anguish and condemnation over the terror attack. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Senior Vice President, AAP, Surinder Singh Shingari condemned the cowardly attack on security forces in Doda. He expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and said that his heart goes out to the families of the brave hearts, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of Bharat Mata.

KP Sabha president, K.K. Khosa while strongly condemning killing of 4 Army personnel urged Government to intensify security grid in UT and crush terrorism strongly.

BJP co-incharge Kashmir Hira Lal Bhat also strongly condemed killing of four brave hearts of Indian Army and warned Pakistan to desist from sendng terrorits in J&K as it will prove counter productive for Pakistan.