‘Pony Ambulances’ treat 1200 yatris during ongoing SANJY

Over 1 lakh patients attended in OPD since start

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, July 16: The authorities have treated over 1200 yatris so far using the innovative ‘Pony Ambulance’ service introduced this year for the ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2024.

According to the details shared by the authorities, a total of 492 yatris, who suffered from high altitude sickness, other illnesses, or injuries, were treated on the Baltal side by the ‘Pony Ambulance’ teams.

Furthermore, from the Pahalgam side, 783 yatris were treated by the ‘Pony Ambulance’ teams till July 15, since the start of the annual Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra this year.

“On July 15 alone, 16 yatris who suffered from high altitude sickness and other illnesses were treated by the Pony Ambulance teams from the Baltal side, while 10 yatris were treated throughout the day from the Pahalgam side,” the officials said.

Officials further stated that a total of 1275 yatris have been treated since the start of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2024 from both sides, noting that the innovative service is proving effective in providing critical healthcare support to pilgrims during their journey.

Regarding the number of ‘Pony Ambulance’ teams deployed, officials informed that a total of 52 such teams have been stationed, including 22 from the Baltal side and 30 from the Pahalgam side.

It is to be noted here that the Pony Ambulance, a horse-mounted emergency response system equipped with medical kits and oxygen cylinders, accompanies pilgrims along both the Baltal and Pahalgam axes.

Officials further stated that trained personnel handle the Pony Ambulance, which swiftly responds to any health issues faced by yatris during the yatra.

“This timely intervention has significantly reduced morbidity and mortality rates during the yatra, as otherwise, patients suffering from health issues had to be taken to a nearby health facility for treatment, which used to take some time, sometimes leading to severity,” officials said.

Officials further noted that the innovative initiative has been widely appreciated by yatris, considering its importance. “The idea of having Pony Ambulance teams in place was conceived by Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rathar under the guidance of Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah.”

On the other hand, regarding the overall work done by the Health Department during the ongoing yatra, over 1 lakh yatris have been attended to in the OPD, including over 58,000 from the Baltal side and over 46,000 from the Pahalgam side.

Apart from that, 325 yatris have also been attended to in the IPD, 138 patients have been referred to different healthcare facilities for advanced treatment, and since the start of the pilgrimage, 10 cardiac events have also been treated, with 6 reported from Baltal and 4 from Pahalgam.

“During this period, so far, we have also treated 1662 yatris with injuries, of which 1021 were reported from Baltal and 641 from Pahalgam. Additionally, 1386 X-Rays, 7200 lab tests, and 2321 ECGs have also been conducted,” the officials said.