LG’s message on Ashoora

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha recalled the sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) on the eve of Ashoora, the 10th day of Muharram.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, “The occasion reminds the humanity of sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his great teachings. It is also a day to rededicate ourselves to the ideals of equality, brotherhood, compassion and justice as epitomised by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS).

“On this day, let all of us resolve to work together to build a peaceful, just and equitable society”, he said.