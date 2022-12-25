White House launches ‘Glass Line Geysers’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Adding another product to its specially designed products for specific categories, White House Industries launched its latest product Glass Line Geysers here today.

The product was launched by Kamal Gupta, MD, White House Appliances during a function attended by prominent persons of the society especially from business sector.

Speaking on the occasion Gupta said that substantial section of the society has been complaining about geysers going out of order very frequently and in order to address this concern, we have come up with an innovative solution keeping up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for ‘Made in India’.

He said that mostly the geysers being used till now succumb to hard water supplied to the people and being heated in the geysers. Another factor responsible for these getting damaged is the use of pressure pumps. “Now this new geyser launched by us is based on the latest technology to withstand all such adverse factors,” Gupta maintained adding: “It has a covering of special glass that ensures the extraordinary longevity to the product.”

He said these geysers are shock proof and are available on very reasonable rates as compare to other brands available in market.