4th UT level Karate C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: The 4th J&K UT level Karate Championship-2022 in sub junior, cadet, junior and senior categories, organised by Amateur Karate Do Association of J&K, concluded successfully at Sports Stadium Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

JMC Mayor Rajinder Sharma was the chief guest, while Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul was the guest of honour and Rajeev Sharma, Member Sports Council, Rahil Gupta, vice president AKAJK were the special guests on the occasion.

The Mayor appreciated the efforts being done by the Association to promote Karate in every corner of the UT and encouraged the players, especially girls to keep doing better in the field of Karate. He also distributed medals among the winners in their respective categories and also appreciated the efforts being done by Ambedkar Gupta and his team to promote Karate.

Secretary Nuzhat Gul expressed that the passion of Karate in Jammu and Kashmir is very high.

Many former international players present on the occasion were Sadat Mufti, Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Tushar Jandial, Sumit Sharma, Poonam Slathia and Er Palvi Sharma along with district representatives of the Association.

Padamshree awardee, Fasil Ali Dar representing Bandipora District and Tarun Sharma In-charge Cultural Cell BJYM and president Nat Manch were also present on the occasion.

In cadet under-14 & 15 kumite -52 kg male, Raghav Saini- Gold, Bhupinder Singh- Silver, Yuvraj Singh -Bronze, Hanan-Bronze, in under-14 &15 kumite -57 kg, Manik Banmotra-Gold Mohd Kashaf-Silver, Rouf-ul-Hussain-Bronze, Shehzad- Bronze, in 63 kg, Vipul Sharma-Gold, Zehran Shabir-Silver , Rafaqat and Bilawal-bn-Nazir ( Bronze).

In cadet under-14 &15 kumite female (47 kg), Harshi-Gold, Anuksha-Silver, Suhana Manzoor Shan and Baljeet Kour -Bronze, wherein in female (54 kg), Akshara-Gold, Aneeqa-Silver, Anna and Malik Gul Afshana -Bronze.

In junior male (50 kg), Lakhvinder Singh-Gold, Adman Ayoub-Silver, while in female (48 kg) Dua-Gold, Dikshita-Silver, Simran and Taniya-Bronze, whereas in senior, Akshant Gupta-Gold, Amit Sharma- Silver, Manish and Kalyan-Bronze and in female category, Azmat Bibi-Gold, Muskan Malik- Silver and Arbeena and Nahima -Bronze.