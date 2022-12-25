Christmas celebrated with fervour, gaiety across J&K

Muslims join celebrations in Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 25: Christmas was celebrated with religious fervour and great charm across J&K today. The churches all over the UT were decorated by the members of Christian community.

Christmas was today celebrated in Kashmir with fervour even as several Muslims also participated in the celebrations in a bid to send out a message of communal harmony, brotherhood and fraternity.

Click here to watch video

The biggest gathering on the occasion was seen at Holy Family Catholic Church situated along M.A. Road where the preparations were already going on for the last few days to have a grand function on the occasion of Christmas.

The members of the Christian community, who were present on the occasion, said that Christmas comes with a message of love and affection for the whole world and that celebrating it in Kashmir takes it to a different level.

“Christmas and the birth of Jesus teach us to love, spread peace and empathy, and that is what we propagate on the day. The day teaches us to live with our fellow humans with sheer affection,” said Jacinta, one of the devotees who were present on the occasion of the Christmas celebrations.

She said that Jesus taught people about peace and brotherhood and he came for the betterment of the entire humanity in the shape of a human. “We, today, also prayed for the sustained peace and love to prevail in J&K and the whole world in general,” she said.

Another devotee said Christmas witnessed the birth of a Messiah who saved the entire humanity from destruction and spread the message of love and brotherhood.

“Christmas is big news for the whole world because on that day, the Messiah was born. He came to this world, to save the sinners, in the shape of humans, so that we could live our lives differently,” said Babita Bedi, who reached Kashmir to celebrate Christmas from Madhya Pradesh.

On the occasion, people from the Muslim community, who also participated in the Christmas celebrations, said that they joined their Christian brethren to make them feel comfortable and spread love and communal harmony.

“I have come here for the first time and, today, I thought, it was a good occasion to come here and participate in the celebrations. It is good to see that people from different communities came and celebrated with the brothers and sisters of the Christian community,” said Safiya from Srinagar.

Father Brito, on the occasion, said Christmas sends out a message of love, happiness, peace and brotherhood.

Meanwhile, Christmas was also celebrated at the tourist resort Gulmarg where several people joined the special prayers held on the occasion. While it didn’t snow, the participation of the people was thin on the occasion who said that they wanted it to snow on the day to make it more special.

In Jammu Christmas was celebrated in different churches including Gandhi Nagar, Residency road, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Lalaeh Da Bagh, Bethal Church Kabir Colony, Talab Tillo and other towns.

The devotees thronged all churches from morning and rush continued throughout the day. Impressive programmes were held in all these churches to share the joy and love of Christmas festival.

The devotees held prayers and light was thrown on the significance of the Christmas and Jesus Christ the Messiah. The speakers said the Christmas to cherish the love, peace and brotherhood among the people.

In various churches Christmas plays were exhibited throwing light on life of Jesus Christ, birth and sacrifice for the sake of humanity. Santas were dressed in the Red and White clothes carrying bags full of goodies and distributed candles and gifts. These were joyous and amusing programmes for everyone.

Reports coming from Udhampur said Christmas was celebrated at the Church of God.

The event started with prayer by John Mattoo and then led by Youth Leader Eva Mattoo. She kept the congregation encouraged and full of spirit with her songs and words. The holy sermon was delivered by Peter Mattoo. He spoke about the love of Jesus and the meaning of Christmas.