Amit’s 89 runs guides MCC to script win

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Media Cricket Club (MCC) registered a comprehensive victory over Combined Cricket Club (CC) in a friendly match played at Forest Ground Sidhra, here today.

Media CCC won the toss and elected to bat first. MCC got early blows as Rohit was out in 2nd over but seasoned player Amit Kumar anchored the innings and Ashish gave him support from the other end and they shared 67 runs partnership in 10 overs before Ashish was out. MCC scored 148 runs in stipulated 20 overs with Amit scoring 89 runs, while Pawan and Raghav contributed 11 runs each. For CCC Manu, Niku, Deva and Akash shared 1 wicket each.

Chasing 149 runs to win, CCC got early jolts as two batsmen were out but Gora and Vasu steadied the innings before Gora was out on 25. Good bowling from Media CC mounted the pressure and CCC managed only 131 runs and lost the match by 17 runs. Vasu scored 54 runs for the team. For Media CC, Gurdeep took 2 wickets, whereas Rahul, Shubham & Rohit took 1 wicket each.

Amit Kumar of Media CC was declared as man of the match.