Div Com attends SIS Annual function on Day-2

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 25: Shaurya International School (SIS) celebrated 15th Annual Day for the 2nd consecutive day, wherein Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar graced the event ‘Oorja: The Melting Pot’ as chief guest, here today.

A galaxy of dignitaries including trustees of the School, Uma Gupta and Kusum Gupta, Harinder Mahajan, chairman, School Management Committee and Sahil Mahajan, vice-chairman, School Directors, Pooja Mahajan and Miho Mahajan along with Santosh Gupta and Dr Neelam Saraf were present on the occasion.

The event started with a floral homage to Janak Raj Gupta and late Sneh Gupta, who founded the Institution. It was followed by lighting of traditional lamps by the chief guest along with eminent dignitaries and the Principal, Dr Rajesh Gandral.

The annual school report was read by the Principal, Dr Rajesh Gandral highlighting students’ accomplishments. He also outlined his goals for the development of the Institution.

The chief guest was exhilarated to see the beautiful blend of the various art forms. He congratulated SIS for being the trailblazer which has achieved many educational feats in the city. Harinder Mahajan, Chairman, School Management Committee applauded the efforts of the staff and the students in making the event a grand success and also emphasized that SIS always believes in giving its students access to world-class education so that the students can prepare themselves for their future challenges.

In his address, Sahil Mahajan asserted that SIS believes in all-round development and mental health of the students and always encourages its students to participate in a variety of extracurricular activities like athletics and cultural pursuits.

The vote of thanks was proposed by Amandeep Singh. The programme culminated with the National Anthem.