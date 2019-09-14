‘We want to win every game’: Kohli

DHARAMSALA: Indian captain Virat Kohli, wants his team to play every game with a mindset to win, irrespective of the conditions or format.

India completed a successful tour to West Indies last month, having won each of the completed games across the three formats with convincing margins.

Kohli expects his team to carry the similar intensity forward, as they now play South Africa in three T20Is and as many Tests at home.

“We want to win every game, whether it’s home or away, any format – we just want to go out there, play our best cricket and win,” Kohli said on the eve of the first T20I to be played here on Sunday.

“For us as a home team, we have to absolutely sure of our game plan. The way we prepare for overseas series, where we have to be very focused, it’s the same. International cricket is nowadays about the mindset. As coach Ravi Shastri has said in the past – ‘every condition can be home condition if you feel comfortable’. I think it’s getting into the frame of mindset for us, and hence we have been one of the most consistent teams in the last two-three years,” the Indian captain said. (AGENCIES)