Governor lays Foundation of 100 bedded State Cancer Institute for Jammu GMC

e-Inaugurates 196 Health- Wellness Centres across J&K; Releases Policy Document on Roadmap for reducing IMR

JAMMU : Governor, Satya Pal Malik today laid Foundation stone (electronically) for 100 bedded State Cancer Institute of Government Medical College Jammu and e-inaugurated 196 Health and Wellness Centres across Jammu and Kashmir here at a function held in the Convention Centre.

Governor also released the Policy Document on Roadmap for reducing Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to single digit by 2022 in J&K.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Development of NE Region & MoS PM’s Office, Sh. Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament, Sh. K. Vijay Kumar and Sh. Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisors to Governor, Sh. Chander Mohan Gupta, Mayor, JMC, Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Sh. Bhupinder Kumar Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Dr. Sunanda Raina, Principal, GMC, and senior functionaries of concerned departments attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor observed that the proposed cancer institute will significantly improve the health service scenario in J&K. He said that the 100 bedded State Cancer Institute coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 120 cr will provide host of services and facilities including PET Scan, Linear accelerators , Brach therapy, CT-Simulator, Chemo Therapy services, Bone Marrow Transplant services, Modular Operation Theatres, ICU, Palliative Care Services, Cancer Rehabilitation Services, Cancer Psychiatry Services and MR Scan.

Governor called for timely detection of cancer disease and urged the people to immediately go for a medical check up on observing the symptoms of the disease.

Governor observed that the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) is an important health indicator and to achieve the goal of reducing it to single digit by 2022 in J&K would call for a series of steps by all the stakeholders.

Highlighting the significance of the Health and Wellness Centres, Governor described them of vital importance in preventing diseases. He said that the Government is working for welfare of the people and in doing so, more doctors will be recruited to increase the strength and enhance the health care facilities. He added that the Centre Government is making every possible effort to make J&K and Ladakh achieve all round development in every sector. He urged people to call on their representatives and put forth their developmental needs before them.

Governor lauded the Union Government for granting 8 new Medical Colleges for J&K.

In his address, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State congratulated the Health Department for taking concrete steps to improve the healthcare in J&K. He said that every ailing person has right to treatment which can only be met with the availability of modern healthcare facilities.

“With coming up of AIIMS, State Cancer Institute and new Medical colleges in J&K, the success stories of difficult regions of the country can be replicated,” he maintained.

Sh. Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to Governor, while speaking on the occasion, said that this is an important day as series of new initiatives have been taken for the development of health sector in J&K. He said that in last 1 year, Governor’s Administration has taken several steps to improve the health sector and now a goal has been set to have medical facilities at par with other states. He also underlined the importance of extension of health facilities in J&K.

Sh. Atal Dulloo, briefed about the facilities to be provided at State Cancer Institute and Health and Wellness Centres. He also spoke on the strategies and action plan to achieve the target for reducing Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) in J&K.

Sh. Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament also spoke on the occasion.

Principal, GMC, Dr Sunanda Raina presented the welcome address while Mission Director, NHM, Sh. Bhupinder Kumar presented vote of thanks.

Video clips on the health facilities envisioned in the proposed State Cancer Institute, besides facilities to be made available in Wellness centres were also screened at the function.