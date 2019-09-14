SAC approves ‘policy document’ for setting up two medi-cities in J-K

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) on Saturday approved the ‘Policy Document’ for setting up of two medi-cities in Jammu and Kashmir along with identification and transfer of land by the revenue department for the purpose.

The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik here, also approved enhancement in strength of medical officers to pave way for fresh recruitment of nearly 800 doctors besides opening 41 new Jan Aushadhi and retail pharmacy stores, an official said. (AGENCIES)