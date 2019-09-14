Kapil Dev appointed Chancellor of Haryana Sports University

CHANDIGARH: Former cricketer Kapil Dev will be the first as Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai in Sonipat district of Haryana.

“Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonipat,” Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij said in a tweet on Saturday. The State Cabinet had recently approved the proposal.

The university will conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology and sports medicine Vij had said. (AGENCIES)