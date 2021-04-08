Wazir re-elected AJKTWA chairman, seeks waiver on Passenger Tax

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 8: TS Wazir (Ex-MLC) has been re-elected as chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association (AJKTWA) while Vijay Singh Chib as president.

In a meeting of the executive body of the Assocation held here today under the chairmanship of Ex-MLC, TS Wazir at Ware House today, Wazir was unanimously elected as chairman of All J&K Transport Welfare Association for the period of next five years.

Shabir Ahmed Matta, Gurdeep Singh, Ranjeet Singh and Labh Singh were elected as senior vice chairmen; Kuldip Singh as vice chairman; Vijay Singh Chib as president, Mohinder Singh chief organiser; BB Sharma vice president/ cashier, Sher Singh, Manmohan Singh and M A Dar as vice presidents; Vijay Sharma general secretary (Jammu) and Mohd Yousuf general secretary (Kashmir); K D Singh- secretary, R P Sharma joint secretary while Jugal Kishore Gandotra, Shanti Saroop Gupta, Mangat Ram and Fiaz Ahmed as spokespersons of the Association.

Later, talking to media-persons, Wazir lauded Union Govt and J&K Administration for taking welfare measures keeping in view the interests of the transporters and also announcing Voluntary Vehicles Scrapping Policy in which rebate of 5 % will be offered on the purchase of new vehicle, and advising state/UT Govt to offer road tax rebate of 25 % and 15 % for personal and commercial vehicles, in addition waiver on registration fee.

He pointed out that besides these measures, some policies/ schemes were also announced by LG Govt, which include mega economic package to transporters of J&K due to COVID-19, Transport Subsidy scheme for replacement of 15 years old vehicles, implementation online system if J&K UT and revision of passenger fare.

Wazir, however, demanded waiver on Token/ Passenger tax/ penalty on registration of fresh vehicles for a period of one year due to COVID-19 impact.