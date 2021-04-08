Restoration of statehood imperative for J&K’s holistic development: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 8: Apni Party president, Syed Mohd Altaf Bukhari today asserted that the restoration of statehood remains a prerequisite for the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir as the bureaucratic set-up stands impuissant for efficiently addressing the public grievances any longer.

“Apni Party has been repeatedly urging the Government of India not to delay the restoration of statehood to J&K. And we are of firm belief that the statehood alone can prove panacea to the people’s sufferings,” Bukhari said while addressing a day long convention at Bragam-Dooru in district Anantnag.

Bukhari said that the rising unemployment rates and the existing sluggish pace in relation with developmental projects in J&K indicate that a formally elected Government remains the dire need of the hour.

“Our party has from day one stressed on the issues that matter most to the public welfare and that which affects their routine lives. We follow the tangible issues while shunning demagogy,” he said.

JKAP leader also said that many political parties had proclaimed that after the DDC elections are over, they will strive to reinstate the pre-August 5, 2019 position in Jammu and Kashmir but till now nothing concrete has been yielded on ground.

“The deceptive and selfish slogans that we heard during the DDC elections raised by certain political parties have somehow disappeared into the blue. Their elected candidates are in the offices now while the talk of the restoration of Article-370 appears to be buried under the rubble. This is an act of treachery wherein they again brazenly tried to befool the people,” he observed.

He said that the people of J&K are not naive. They are best to judge the political parties on the merit of their public welfare activities rather than mere hollow lip-service. He impressed on the party workers to work diligently for the public welfare and expansively run the membership drive in district Anantnag.

Besides the Party president, senior vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir, vice president Usman Majid, general secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial president Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, State secretary and District president Budgam Muntazir Mohi-ud-Din, Chief Coordinator and District In-charge Kulgam Abdul Majeed Padder, District president Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, Party senior leader and Chairman Municipal Council Anantnag Hilal Ahmad Shah were also present.