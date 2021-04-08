BJP will form next Govt in J&K: Raina

Party holds Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR , Apr 8: BJP Jammu & Kashmir held Shakti Kendra Pramukh Sammelan of district Kishtwar which was attended by party senior leaders, party’s Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, booth presidents here, today.

J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina accompanied by party general secretary (Org.), Ashok Kaul, party general secretary and former Minister, Sunil Sharma, All Morcha in charge, Munish Sharma, president Kishtwar district, Pardeep Parihar and other party leaders addressed the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the Sammelan said that BJP will form next Government in J&K and next Chief Minister of J&K will be from BJP. He focused on the extensive working of BJP cadre with in the masses to achieve the aim while stressing out that no other party can match the sincerity of BJP activists.

Raina acclaimed the absolute discipline shown by the party activists while helping the needy in the lockdown period and said that this spirit speaks volumes about the character of BJP activists.

Ashok Kaul discussed organizational matters with the party cadre. He focused on strengthening the party at booth level. He also apprised the party cadre of the forthcoming party programmes and asked them to organize them with fervour.

Sunil Sharma asked the party cadre to promote the public welfare schemes and development projects along with strong organizational working.

Munish Sharma spoke on the role of Morchas in strengthening the organization.

Pardeep Parihar proposed the vote of thanks.